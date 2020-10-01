Yellowstone fire danger reduced

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/1/20

Yellowstone National Park officials announced yesterday that fire danger has been reduced from “very high” to “high” following cooler weather in the region. In addition, backcountry fire restrictions are lifted as of today. Campfires currently are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites, and all campfires must be cold to the touch before leaving. Yellowstone saw significant fire activity this year, the Lone Star Fire being the largest, burning near the Old Faithful area. According to inciweb.gov, the fire has torched 4,118 acres and still smoldering, but activity remains low.