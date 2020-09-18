Yellowstone sees second busiest August on record

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/18/20

In August 2017, the rare solar eclipse could be viewed from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, drawing awe-inspired visitors from across the country. It ended up being Yellowstone’s busiest August on record. This year nearly had 2017 beat—the park saw a 7.5 percent increase in visitation from August 2019, making it the second busiest August on record. So far in 2020, the park has hosted 2,546,373 recreation visits, down just 18 percent from the same period last year. The park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24. Two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and three Montana entrances opened on June 1. All five entrances have been open since June 1. The park plans to stay open as long as possible this season, weather permitting.