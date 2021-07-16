Yellowstone surpasses visitation records

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/16/21

In a summer after COVID-19 restrictions, Yellowstone National Park hosted the most ever visitors on record for the month of June. In June 2021, 938,845 visited the park, a 64 percent increase from June 2020 (573,205 recreational visits) and a 20 percent increase from June 2019 (781,853 recreation visits). In total, the park has hosted 1,587,998 visitors this year, up 17 percent from 2019. The National Park Service asks visitors to be patient this summer, plan ahead, expect crowding and traffic and to recreate responsibly by being bear aware, staying away from wild animals and practicing leave no trace principles.