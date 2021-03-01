Yellowstone to close for plowing

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/1/21

Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to oversnow travel for spring plowing starting March 7, announced the National Park Service in a March 1 press release. All oversnow travel will end by March 15 and weather permitting, some park roads will reopen to automobile travel April 16 at 8 a.m. Roads will close in segments on the following timeline:

March 7, Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 9, Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 14, Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge

March 15, all remaining groomed roads

The National Park Service asks that visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions as temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time.