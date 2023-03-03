Yellowstone to close roads as winter season ends

EBS STAFF

Yellowstone National Park’s winter season is drawing to a close as roads begin to close on March 5, according to an announcement from the park. Most park roads will be closed to the public by March 15 as part of Yellowstone’s annual efforts to plow roads ahead of its spring opening.

The road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris will close at 9 p.m. on March 5. Roads from Norris to Madison and Norris to Canyon Village will close at 9 p.m. on March 7. The road from Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge Junction will close at 9 p.m. on March 12. The South, West and East entrances to the park along with all remaining roads will close at 9 p.m. on March 15.

The Gift Shop, Ski Shop and Map Room Bar at Mammoth Hot Springs will be open through March 5. The Bear Den Shop, Geyser Grill and Visitor Education Center at Old Faithful will remain open through March 15. The Snow Lodge and Cabins will close on March 4.

Warming huts throughout the park will have staggered closures March 5-15.

The road from the North Entrance in Gardiner that runs through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City is to remain open as weather permits.

The park suggested that visitors have flexible itineraries and prepare for changing weather conditions, warning that temporary restrictions and closures may occur at any time. Current road conditions for the park can be found on its website.

Park roads and entrances are scheduled to begin opening for the spring season on April 21, although that date is subject to change based on weather.