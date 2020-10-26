Yellowstone Tour Guides to provide “voting van”

A 19-year tradition serving Madison County residents

YELLOWSTONE TOUR GUIDES

BIG SKY – Although you can see Madison County from some of Big Sky’s higher ridgelines, those who live in Mountain Village have one of the longest drives in the country to vote, as the nearest polling station for the Madison County Residents is in Ennis.

On every election for the past 19 years, Yellowstone Tour Guides has offered a free voting van for residents to make the trip “around the block,” bar hopping along the way. Often stopping at Stacey’s in Gallatin Gateway, the Norris Bar in Norris, the Gravel Bar in Ennis, the Cameron Bar in Cameron, then the Den or Happy Hour, if open north of West Yellowstone. There is often a visit to the Bale of Hay Saloon in Virginia City, if someone needs to register.

With COVID-19, this year will be a little different. YTG do not plan on hitting the bars this year, and mask use will be required on the vehicles.

In addition, Madison County is all mail-in ballots this year, and we realize that some may not get their ballots out in time, and may want to make the trip to Virginia City to drop off the ballot in person, to ensure its arrival.

Additionally, the Mountain Lodge will see some new seasonal employees who want to vote who have not been registered yet. This will be a great opportunity for those who have not registered to vote to register and vote at the elections office to make sure their vote counts.

Register for the voting van by calling 406-995-2399 or emailing yellowstonetourguides1@gmail.com.