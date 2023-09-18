Yellowstone urges visitors to stay away from elk during fall mating season

EBS STAFF

In a Sept. 6 news release, Yellowstone National Park urged visitors to keep their distance from elk, especially during the fall season. The elk mating season, sometimes called the “rut” begins in September at Yellowstone, meaning that bull elk will be unpredictable and can cause serious injuries to passersby.

The release added that bull elk can run at high speed and can rapidly change directions. “Stay at least 25 yards (two bus lengths) from elk. If an elk approaches you, back away immediately,” the release stated.

In the case that an elk charges, Yellowstone advises visitors to find shelter immediately– this can be a car or “tall, sturdy barrier.”

“Run away if nearby shelter is not available,” the release stated.

To get pictures, rangers recommend using zoom and maintaining distance between one’s self and wildlife.