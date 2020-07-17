YNP employee tests positive for COVID-19

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/17/20

Since May, Yellowstone National Park has tested 577 employees for COVID-19, an effort in-line with the park’s phased reopening plan and in partnership with Montana and Wyoming state health officials. After several rounds of negatives tests, one employee has tested positive, as well as one park visitor, Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County health officer confirmed Wednesday night. The county added one new confirmed case on Thursday morning and three “probable” cases were confirmed, bringing their total accumulative case number to 84 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 49 have recovered and 41 are currently active; there are two hospitalizations. There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Park County, although Wyoming did see its 23rd virus-related death on Thursday.