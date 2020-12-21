Zoo Montana offers free admission to teachers

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/21/20

“We appreciate teachers so much. As educators ourselves, we know how much teachers are going through and how much they have been through,” Jeff Ewelt, ZooMontana executive director, told KBZK on Monday. To express this appreciation, the zoo in Billings is offering free admission to all teachers in the state over winter break—Dec. 19 through Jan. 3. He says it’s the least they can do to allow those hardworking educators, who have provided essential work throughout the pandemic this year, to relax and enjoy the animals. “We want to thank teachers for being out on those frontlines, helping our kids out and ensuring that they are still getting their education even when times are tough,” Ewelt said.