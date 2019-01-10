On the Trail: Winter Walks

BY SARA MARINO BSCO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

When you don’t feel like getting your skis out, there are some great options for exercise with a simple winter walk that are in town, but let you feel like you’re miles away.

Where to go:

The Hummocks and Uplands trailheads are located less than 1 mile east from Town Center on Aspen Leaf Drive, and the parking lot is plowed all winter for easy access.

These trails are ungroomed but get packed down enough by users to provide a great surface for a walking trail. Fat biking and cross-country skiing are also fun options. And just like the other Big Sky Community Organization trails, they are dog friendly, with dog waste stations for your convenience.

The Hummocks trail is a 3-mile rolling loop with a shortcut option if you need to head back early. Or if you’re looking for more of a challenge, add an additional 2 miles of winter exploration by including the Uplands trail. Both provide beautiful and peaceful scenery, and travel through a variety of terrain including open meadows and forest canopies.

What to bring:

Make sure you’re prepared for your walk with clothing layers that you can add or subtract to make sure you stay warm without overheating. Bring a hat and gloves, sunblock, sunglasses to protect from snow glare, and weather-proof boots to keep your feet dry. Yak Tracks or a trekking pole can also be useful for the icy spots.

And don’t forget a snack and hydration. Consider wrapping your water bottle in a sock to keep it from freezing, or better yet, pack a thermos with your favorite hot beverage. Bring snacks that are easy to eat, and have a low moisture content like dried fruit, jerky, string cheese and chocolate.

Most importantly, bring your sense of adventure and positive attitude. Discover how fun a winter walk can be, stop and look for animal tracks in the snow, build a snowman, and breathe the crisp, fresh air.

For more information about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org. The Big Sky Community Organization engages and leads people to recreational and enrichment opportunities through thoughtful development of partnerships, programs and places.

