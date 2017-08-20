Park entrance fees waived on Aug. 25, Sept. 30

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park in the days before, during, and after the solar eclipse on Aug. 21 is anticipated to be heavier than usual.

On Aug. 21, visitors will see the moon pass between the sun and earth, blocking a part of the sun—a partial eclipse—throughout the park. Yellowstone is not in the path of totality.

Park roads and facilities may be overwhelmed by this large influx of visitors who are here to see the eclipse. The National Park Service does not recommend traveling in and out of Yellowstone’s South Entrance on Aug. 21. That entrance borders Grand Teton National Park and the centerline of the solar eclipse will pass over that park, placing it in the path of totality.

Aug. 21 is anticipated to be the busiest day in the history of Grand Teton National Park.

Here’s what you can do to prepare:

– Pack your patience

– Expect heavy traffic on park roads

– Give yourself plenty of time to travel to and from your destination

– Get up-to-date road conditions online at www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm and by phone at (307) 344-2117

– Do not expect to have cell phone service, even in areas where it is normally available

– Arrive with enough food, water and fuel in your vehicle for the entire day

– Bring appropriate eclipse viewing glasses (available in park lodges, general stores and bookstores) and solar filters for cameras, binoculars or telescopes

– Read the solar eclipse frequently asked questions at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/eclipsefaqs.htm

In Yellowstone, the partial eclipse will occur between 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. The eclipse will “peak” around 11:36 a.m. for a little over two minutes.

If you will be along the path of totality for the total solar eclipse, you may want to consider participating in the Eclipse Megamovie Project, a citizen science project that aims to gather images of the eclipse from over 1,000 volunteer photographers and amateur astronomers. The media assets will be stitched together to create an expanded and continuous view of the total solar eclipse as it crosses the United States.

Also of note: The National Park Service will celebrate its 101st birthday on Aug. 25 by waiving entrance fees at all national parks.

Entrance will also be free on Sept. 30, National Public Lands Day.