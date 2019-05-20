Gallatin River Forever Campaign Nears Fundraising Target

GALLATIN RIVER TASK FORCE

BIG SKY – The Gallatin River Forever capital campaign has generated just over $1 million to date, a figure that includes campaign costs, announced the Gallatin River Task Force on April 3.

The “Gallatin River Forever” public phase was launched in June 2018, with leading support coming from Madison County, Yellowstone Club and Eric and Wendy Schmidt, along with tremendous support from hundreds of local community members, businesses and foundations. The campaign is set to raise over $1.2 million for conservation and protection of the Gallatin River watershed by June 30.

“With the stewardship of incredible community leaders and advocates for the Gallatin, we have achieved new heights for our organization and mission,” said Ryan Newcomb, director of development for the Task Force. “This momentum has allowed us to take our work to protect and preserve the Gallatin further than ever with long-needed river access improvement projects completed and forthcoming, increased water monitoring and community education program growth, and large investments in organizational sustainability.”

Given urgent needs that have arisen and the impact of the 2018 algae bloom, the increased momentum in individual stewardship has charged the Task Force with looking at the need and possibility of raising the initial $1.2 million goal for June 30. This would account for and address new demands on the watershed in the final 90 days of the campaign.

“The Task Force is incredibly grateful for the dynamic team of leaders that have made this effort possible and taken us to this point,” said Kristin Gardner, executive director of the Task Force. “We continue to ask for and count on the enthusiastic response of our greater community to help us complete the ‘Gallatin River Forever’ campaign in totality and with maximum impact.”

To invest in “Gallatin River Forever,” visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org or email Ryan Newcomb at ryan@gallatinrivertaskforce.org.

The Gallatin River Task Force is a nonprofit watershed group headquartered in Big Sky, Montana, with a mission to partner with our greater community to lead conservation and inspire stewardship of the Gallatin River watershed.