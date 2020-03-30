Montana hotels suffering from COVID-19 pandemic

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 3/30/20

According to The Billings Gazette, in times of feast Montana’s hotel industry supports roughly 40,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly related to hotel hospitality. To date, 15,000 of those have been lost due to setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Significant dips in lodging numbers are partly to blame, as well as cancellations of events and the closure of in-hotel dining services; this has forced many hotels to layoff or furlough their employees, with existing employees allowed to bring their children to work, in many instances. As with all industries and employers nationwide, there is no clear end in sight. Meanwhile, data is suggesting a boom in Montana’s short-term housing market, as city-folk from far and wide flock to the Big Sky State for perceived safety—potentially jeopardizing the health of the local populations.