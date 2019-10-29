‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 10/29/19

Man ‘visiting Yogi Bear’ gets meth sentence

On Oct. 24, Manuel Paz Sanchez Jr. of Sacramento, California, was sentenced to 15 yeas in federal prison for transporting 8.3 pounds of methamphetamine in the spare tire of a rental vehicle in 2017. During the voyage, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Sanchez for tailing another car too closely on Interstate 90 near Columbus, Montana. Sanchez claimed he had been visiting “Yogi Bear” in Yellowstone National Park. The trooper, suspicious of the alibi, searched the vehicle and found the drugs in the spare tire. His charges included possession of meth with intent to distribute.