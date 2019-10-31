‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 10/31/19

Marijuana: Montana legalization on horizon?

A national pro-marijuana advocacy group, New Approach PAC, is credited with the legalization of marijuana in the states of California, Maine and Massachusetts and is now backing the legalization fight in Montana. With this partnership, Montana-based Coalition406 seeks to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana use in the state. Should the groups be successful, Montana would join 11 states and Washington, D.C. in legalizing small amounts of the drug. The Marijuana Regulation Act, geared at legalization, taxation and regulation, will feature an amendment to the state’s constitution, which currently states that a person is an adult at 18 years old—the groups want to allow only persons 21 years old and up access to the service—and is scheduled for a citizen vote in 2020.