Yellowstone recruits for 2020 Youth Conservation Corps program

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Yellowstone is currently recruiting for the 2020 Youth Conservation Corps, a residential work-based education program for young men and women between the ages of 15 and 18. Completed application materials must be received by March 1.



Two, month-long YCC sessions will be offered June 7-July 8 and July 12-Aug. 12. Sixty youth will be randomly selected from across the country to participate in the program. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years of age by June 7, but not over 18 years of age by Aug. 12. Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds for the program.



No previous wilderness experience is required. Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program, and get along well with others.



Participants will be required to live in the park. Room and board will be provided at a minimal cost. Wages will be set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.



YCC is designed to develop an appreciation for the nation’s natural resources and heritage through unique educational, recreational and work experiences. Corps members work together with National Park Service staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, campground restoration and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services and maintenance projects.



Participants develop their job and leadership skills while exploring personal values, gaining self-esteem, expanding their awareness of work ethics and learning firsthand about environmental and conservation issues. Corps members also participate in evening and weekend recreational activities and discover the many options for careers in the NPS and other land management agencies.



The Yellowstone YCC Program is funded by park entrance fees and generous donations to Yellowstone Forever, the park’s official nonprofit partner.

Visit nps.gov/yell/learn/management/yccjobs.htm for more information or to apply for the Youth Conservation Corps. Questions may be directed to Yell_YCC_Office@nps.gov.