Arts Council announces summer ARTventure programs

Summer is here and the Arts Council of Big Sky is kicking off their summer ARTventure series. ARTventures are free art workshops and activities designed especially for young artists who love a good creative adventure outside of the house, studio or classroom. They are free and open to all young artists!

In addition to ARTventures, the Arts Council will also offer adult art workshops in a variety of mediums.

ARTventure Farmers Market Tent

The Big Sky farmers market has always been the summer spot to pick up homemade treats, locally grown produce and products and crafts made by local artisans. This year, the Big Sky Farmers Market will also be a place to create! The Arts Council of Big Sky is excited to bring the ARTventure activity tent to the 2020 Farmers Market! ARTventure is a fun, family friendly weekly event where children can get messy, creative and express themselves through art.

The ARTventure tent is free and open to all children under the age of 13 and will run every Wednesday at the Farmers Market from June 17 through Aug. 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Children will work with Megan Buecking, the Arts Council of Big Sky’s Education Director and the ARTventure interns to make their own original artwork. The ARTventure tent activities will vary each week and will feature projects like painting, drawing, clay and fiber crafts.

In order to provide a safe and fun activity, the number of children per session will be limited to 12. Everyone in the tent will be asked to wear masks and use hand sanitizer (both provided) and the space will be thoroughly disinfected between shifts.

ARTventure Weekend Workshops

The Arts Council of Big Sky is excited to announce the ARTventure Weekend Workshop series consisting of five art-making sessions for young artists throughout the summer. The small-group workshops will take place every other Saturday morning at the Community Park Yurt and will focus on creative endeavors like painting, pottery, drawing, photography and more! Registration is available at bigskyarts.org/events.