Award-winning pavilion finds new home in Bozeman

JACKSON, WY – The award-winning Town Enclosure Pavilion has been removed from the Center for the Arts Park in Jackson, Wyoming and will make its way to its future home at the Story Mill Community Park in Bozeman, Montana. The 60-acre Story Mill Community Park, acquired through the City of Bozeman’s 2012 Trails, Open Space and Park bond fund, was developed in partnership with the Trust for Public Land. Crews led by On Site Management craned and dug out the Town Enclosure Pavilion on Monday, Oct. 5, over two years after it was first unveiled in June 2018.

The Town Enclosure Pavilion was born from a true collaboration between JH Public Art and the Center for the Art’s 2018 Creative-in-Residence program. CLB, which has offices in Jackson and Bozeman, designed the sculpture, which has gone on to win national awards (Americans for the Arts, CODAWORX) and received national press (Artfix Daily, World Landscape Architect, Interior Design).

The Jackson Hole News and Guide called it, “a pavilion of possibilities.” As an art space, the Town Enclosure Pavilion welcomed youth and professional dancers, hosted playwrights and rehearsals, and staged poets and spoken word performances. The community practiced flower arranging, yoga, life-drawing, cloud-making and stargazing within its open walls.

At 60 acres, Story Mill Community Park is the City of Bozeman’s largest park. It will welcome the Town Enclosure Pavilion for an unspecified amount of time, for all in that community to enjoy. The removal and reinstallation is being managed and funded by OSM Construction and CLB in partnership with Gallatin Arts Crossing. Upon conclusion of display in Bozeman, the materials will be shipped back to Jackson, Wyoming and transformed into a kid’s climbing wall at Camp Creek Inn.