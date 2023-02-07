Big Sky Local Governance postpones public session

EBS STAFF

In late January, Big Sky Local Governance announced it would hold an informational meeting open to the public on Feb. 9, and volunteers from the public could attend the group’s monthly work session on Feb. 17.

On Feb. 6, an email from the group stated: “At this early stage, we still have far more questions than answers and aim to spend your valuable time wisely. Thus, our small citizen-led group has chosen to postpone this [Feb. 9] meeting until we have gathered more data to share in a cohesive, constructive fashion.”

The group asked that community members planning to attend a future meeting state their interest in an email to the group.

The email was also signed “The Big Sky Local Governance Exploratory Group,” a slight change from the name previously provided to EBS, which was Big Sky Local Governance, Inc.