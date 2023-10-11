Connect with us

Big Sky Post Office asks voters to update mailing address on file with county 

9 hours ago

EBS STAFF 

Beginning Sept. 15, Gallatin and Madison counties mailed voter confirmation cards to registered residents. The problem: many residents only have their street address on file with their county, and the Big Sky Post Office is not able to distribute mail sent to a physical address in Big Sky’s 59716 zip code.  

This does not apply to Big Sky residents who have already received their voter confirmation card. Those living in the Gallatin Gateway zip code (59730) may receive mail at their street address.  

For those who have not received their voter confirmation card, post office employees suggest contacting the resident’s respective county and updating their mailing address with their Big Sky P.O. Box, or indicating “general delivery” for residents without a P.O. Box.  

Big Sky Post Office guidelines for acceptable mailing addresses. PHOTOS BY JACK REANEY

Residents can contact the Gallatin County Elections Department or the Madison County Clerk & Recorder and Election office to make the change.  

Jack Reaney is the Associate Editor for Explore Big Sky.

