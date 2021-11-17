Big Sky Resort announces COVID-19 safety measures, operating updates for new season

BIG SKY RESORT

The resort is buzzing with activity as we prepare to welcome guests back for the 2021-2022 winter season on Thanksgiving Day. Like last year, our plans are adaptable, but we are taking steps toward a more normal operating plan for this coming winter, with reasonable health and safety protocols in place to ensure a safe and successful season. With major improvements across the entire resort, we’re excited to show you what we’ve been working on.



On the mountain, you can expect chairlifts and the Lone Peak Tram to resume loading to full capacity, with no requirement to mask up outdoors. Restaurants and indoor spaces will also open to full capacity to serve our guests. While we are not currently requiring facial coverings indoors, we are requiring employees who are unvaccinated to mask up and strongly encourage everyone to mask up unless seated and eating or drinking.

Navigating our second season of operations with the threat of COVID-19 present, you can expect our teams to fully comply, and where possible, exceed the federal, state and local standards outlined for health and safety. Our workforce will be required to obtain a full vaccination or submit a weekly negative COVID test to work at our facilities in order to keep our guests, team members and the broader community safe.



While we’re all eager to start the season and showcase our new projects; none of it is possible without the hard work from so many teammates this summer for which I’m forever grateful. As we approach the halfway point to our Big Sky 2025 vision, the resort experience is going to be better than ever and these improvements will have a lasting impact for years to come.

Swift Current 6 construction is on schedule. The new, six-person, high-speed lift is in the certification process and will be ready to go for Opening Day.

As a part of the Swift Current 6 project, major grading work around the base area will significantly improve skier flow.

Five miles of new snowmaking along Mr. K will be a gamechanger for our early season ski experience.

The Swifty terrain park will benefit from the new snowmaking system with all-new jump lines and features.

The most extensive glade maintenance and tree cleanup ever has been completed this summer, significantly improving the ski experience in nearly all areas of the mountain.

A brand-new workforce housing facility has been completed right here within walking distance to Mountain Village, with employees moving in now to begin the winter season.

Finally, we’re debuting the biggest set of hotel renovations in Big Sky history at the Summit Hotel and Huntley Lodge. Both hotels feature new, modern guest rooms and amenities, truly elevating the lodging offerings in Mountain Village.

We’re grateful to our guests, team members, and community for sharing another exciting season on Lone Mountain with us. We have many more projects in the pipeline, and I’m looking forward to sharing more about those soon.

Troy Nedved

General Manager, Big Sky Resort





