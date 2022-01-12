Big Sky Rotary adds food donation pantries in Big Sky

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky Rotary recently donated and installed little food pantries at select public locations in Big Sky for food donations and to provide free food to community members in need.

Currently, the pantries are set up in the ATM vestibule at First Security Bank and in the breezeway between Milkie’s Pizza & Pub and By Word of Mouth. The Rotary Club of Big Sky is looking to place two more pantries in Big Sky in the near future: one at the BASE community center and another near Big Sky Resort.

“We loved the Little Food Pantry project because, like the Little Library Project which allows folks to share books, this initiative allows many members of the community to get engaged in supporting those in need,” Laura Seyfang, Rotary Club of Big Sky’s youth service and membership director, wrote in an email to EBS. “People can leave their extras and know they are helping someone who is struggling to get by.”

“We know that helping local workers with their food needs in the expensive environment is a WIN for the whole community,” wrote Sefang, adding that Big Sky Rotary strives to serve the Big Sky community and focus on growing local economies.

The Big Sky Food Bank will monitor the stocking of the pantries and ensure appropriate items are in there, adding as needed from their main office location stores.