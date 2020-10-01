Big Sky ‘Shoulder Season’ hours – Fall 2020

Here’s a working list of “shoulder season” restaurant hours in Big Sky. Please email media@theoutlawpartners.com with updates or additions.

320 Guest Ranch – Open daily, Saloon opens at 4 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Closed the month of November.

Alberto’s Mexican Cuisine – Open Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to close. Closing Nov. 7, Reopens Dec. 1.

Big Sky Resort restaurants: Andiamo Italian Grille, Carabiner Lounge, Chet’s, Everett’s 8,800, Headwaters Grille, Lone Peak Café and Mountain Mall Mocha Check websites or call the resort for individual listings.

Beehive Basin Brewery – Open daily 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge – Reopens Nov. 6., Open Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to close.

The Broken Spoke Bar & Casino – Open daily from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

By Word of Mouth – Open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bucks T-4 – Reopens Dec. 11

The Cabin Bar & Grill: Reopens Dec. 7

Corral Bar, Steakhouse & Motel – Open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cosmic Café – Open daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Choppers – Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open Sundays at 11 a.m.

Gallatin Riverhouse Grill – Open Wednesday through Saturday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Horn & Cantle Restaurant & Saloon – Starting Oct. 3, open for breakfast 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., dinner 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Nov. 1 through 21.

Hungry Moose Market & Deli – Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Deli will be open until 5 p.m., ice cream and coffee available until 6:30 p.m.

Hungry Moose Market & Deli on the Mountain – Open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lone Peak Brewery & Taphouse – Open Thursday through Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lotus Pad Asian Cuisine – Open Wednesday through Sunday, 5:00 p.m. to close.

Michaelangelo’s Risorante Italiano – Reopens Dec. 10.

Milkie’s Pizza & Pub – Open Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Open Sundays 11 a.m., kitchen closes at 5 p.m. Closed Saturdays.

Mi Pueblito Taco Bus – Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Olive B’s Big Sky Bistro – Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Closes on Oct. 16. Reopens on Dec. 3.

Ousel & Spur Pizza Company – Reopens Oct. 5. Open daily from 5 p.m. to close.

Pinky G’s Pizzeria – Open daily 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rainbow Ranch Lodge – Open daily 5 to 9 p.m.

The Rocks Tasting Room and Liquor Store – Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Roxy’s Market – Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Steele Pressed Juice – Reopens Nov. 1 for soup, Daily 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Toast – Open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Wrap Shack – Open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the month of October.