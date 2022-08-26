Body of missing 47-year-old man found in Belgrade pond

EBS STAFF

BELGRADE – The body of a 47-year-old man who was reported missing yesterday morning was discovered in River Rock Pond in Belgrade.

The man was reported missing in the River Rock area at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office surveyed the area with a drone in search of the man and located his dead body near the pond’s shoreline at 3:40 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are not yet known. The identity of the man has not been released.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the circumstances of the death and reports that there is no known threat to the surrounding community.