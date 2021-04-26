Census count gives Montana second U.S. House seat

EBS STAFF

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Census Bureau data announced April 26 revealed that Montana has grown enough to receive a second seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The state currently has one at-large representative and last had two representatives in 1992. It’ll be the first state in history to regain a house seat after being assigned at-large status.

The Census data released, which is the first set of data to come from the 2020 Census, shows that Montana’s population has grown nearly 10 percent from 2010, jumping from 989,415 people to 1,085,407 people. The 2022 election will decide who will claim Montana’s new congressional seat.

“This is a great day for Montana. With a second congressional seat, Montanans will have another voice in Congress to work on their behalf,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte in a press release. Gianforte previously served as Montana’s at-large representative before being elected to govern the state in the 2020 election. “It’s critical we avoid the traps of partisanship and gerrymandering as our new district lines are drawn. Our new districts should be compact, keep our communities together, and make common sense.”

The Montana Redistricting and Apportionment Commission, a non-partisan five-member commission, will draw the congressional and legislative districts when more detailed population reports become available later this year.