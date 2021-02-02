County denies Gallatin glamping review

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/2/21

Riverbed Glamping Resort is a high-end campground planned along the Gallatin River west of Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway. In early January, environmental groups opposed to the development, including Montana Trout Unlimited and Greater Yellowstone Coalition, among others, asked the Gallatin County Planning Department to review the development plan and determine whether the resort meets the definition of a subdivision. The planning department this week denied the review, but are requesting a floodplain review from the resort’s developer, Jeff Pfeil. “The petition obviously was a surprise for me, but, after reviewing it, I do understand the groups’ concerns and share the concern to protect the river,” Pfeil told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “I do value the river as highly as they do.”