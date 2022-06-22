Custer Gallatin National Forest flood assessment

FROM THE U.S. FOREST SERVICE, CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST

Location

Portions of the Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner Ranger

Districts across the Absaroka – Beartooth Complex, Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Flood Dates

June 11-13, 2022

A rain on snow event across the Beartooth, Yellowstone, and Gardiner Ranger Districts began on June 11. Impacts from this event became known the evening of June 11 and throughout the day on June 12 with the full extent of damage in Park, Stillwater, and Carbon counties being more fully understood on June 13.

Current Status

Aerial and ground-based crews are starting to assess and gather critical information about flooding damage across the Absaroka-Beartooth Complex, which encompasses portions of the Beartooth, Gardiner and Yellowstone Ranger Districts.

Teams of three are gathering site-specific data, photographs and information on flood-damaged infrastructure. Teams consist of a mix of hydrology, engineering and recreation personnel. Crews will assess stability and potential damage to roads, bridges, culverts or embankments, along with additional data on area-wide recreational facilities, access points, trailheads, transportation system roads and trails.

The information gathered will be provided in a package to Federal Highways Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads Program applying for emergency assistance, as well as helping to prioritize and seek other funding opportunities for recreational facilities or administrative sites damaged by flood waters.

Weather

Mostly sunny skies are expected through the remainder of the week with highs in the lower 70’s in the mountains. Scattered thunderstorms are possible leading into the weekend.

Closures

The three district-wide area closure for Yellowstone, Gardiner and Beartooth Ranger Districts is rescinded. A smaller district-wide closure is in effect for the Beartooth R.D. only (except for the Pryor Mountain Unit). The Yellowstone and Gardiner Ranger Districts are now open, except for specific closures on National Forest roads damaged including: Main Mill Creek & East and West, Main Boulder – Chippy Park CG, Fourmile, Hicks Park CG, Snowbank CG, Six Mile above Gold Prize. Gardiner motorized use closure to: Yankee Jim & Joe Brown Trailhead, Bear Creek bridge over Darroch Creek.