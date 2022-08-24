Daily fishing restriction to be lifted on upper Madison River 

Hoot owl restrictions remain in effect on lower Madison River

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

ENNIS – A daily fishing restriction on the upper Madison River will be lifted Aug. 24 as peak water temperatures have dropped below 70 degrees.

The hoot owl restriction has prohibited fishing each day from 2 p.m. to midnight between Ennis Reservoir and Eight Mile Ford Fishing Access Site. That restriction will be lifted starting Wednesday, Aug. 24.

A hoot owl restriction remains in place on the Madison River downstream of Ennis Reservoir. Restrictions are in place for other bodies of water. Anglers can find a statewide list of current restrictions at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

Fishing restrictions, such as hoot owl restrictions and full closures, are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with other stressors, including catch-and-release fishing.

All stress to fish at this time of year is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers. Anglers can help reduce stress for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish, though fish mortality may still occur: