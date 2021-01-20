Daines set on saving Keystone XL Pipeline

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/20/21

On Jan. 19, Sen. Steve Daines wrote a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to support the completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Daines states that the project will provide 11,000 direct high-paying jobs and 60,000 indirect jobs, generate tax revenue, increase renewable-energy demand, reduce emissions and strengthen North American energy independence. He says the completion of the pipeline is critical to rural, energy producing states like Montana.