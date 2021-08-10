Dam Bar remembered after fire

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/10/21

The Dam Bar in Cave Bay Gulch along Canyon Ferry Lake has been in business for nearly 30 years, serving cold brews, food and eclectic clientele to the lakeside community and visitors. On Aug. 7, a fire devastated the dive, and although the cause has not yet been determined, the community is mourning the loss deeply. Many spoke of how long they’ve been coming to the bar after a long day on the water. “Usually Saturday or Sunday nights we meet here and get together and discuss the weekend and all the fun we’ve had,” Amanda Swisher, a regular of the Dam Bar, told KBZK. “Well seeing the bar burn down actually brings quite a bit of feeling of loss to my family and I.”