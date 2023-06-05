Community News
Events for June 5-June 11
Monday June 5
Resort Tax Allocation Meeting
BASE, 5:30 p.m.
Pyrography (Woodburning) Class
BASE, 6 p.m.
NA Meeting
Big Sky Medical Center, 6:30 p.m.
Mario Kart Tournament
The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
Trivia
Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday June 6
Wine and Dine Tuesday
Rainbow Ranch Lodge 5 p.m.
Resort Tax Allocation Meeting
BASE, 5:30 p.m.
AA Meeting
Big Sky Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Screening: The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez
The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Wednesday June 7
AA Meeting
Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
Summer Farmers Market Opening Day
Big Sky Town Center, 5 p.m.
Trivia Night
The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Thursday June 8
Al-Anon Meeting
Big Sky Chapel, 4 p.m.
Eighth Grade Graduation
The Waypoint, 3:30 p.m.
Resort Tax Allocation Meeting
BASE, 5:30 p.m.
AA Meeting
Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
Live Music: Picking Pears—an Original Banjo/Ukulele Band
Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday June 9
Big Sky School District Last Day of School Academic Year
Town Clean Up
Len Hill Park, 3 p.m.
Free Outdoor Flag Football
Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
Karaoke Night
The Waypoint, 9 p.m.
Live Music: Sam Vega—Experimental Rock & Roll
Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday June 10
AA Meeting
Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
Big Sky Resort Summer Season Opening Day
Big Sky Resort, 9 a.m.
St Joseph’s Mass
Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
Live Music: Alex Robilotta Trio
The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Live Music: Take a Chance b2b Hawd Hittah—House Music
Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday June 11
St Joseph’s Mass
Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
All Saints Mass
Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
Interdenominational Service
Soldiers Chapel, 11 a.m.
Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service
Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
Screening: Throwback Movies
The Waypoint, 8 p.m.