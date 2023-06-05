Events for June 5-June 11

Monday June 5

Resort Tax Allocation Meeting

BASE, 5:30 p.m.

Pyrography (Woodburning) Class

BASE, 6 p.m.

NA Meeting

Big Sky Medical Center, 6:30 p.m.

Mario Kart Tournament

The Waypoint, 7 p.m.

Trivia

Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Tuesday June 6

Wine and Dine Tuesday

Rainbow Ranch Lodge 5 p.m.

Resort Tax Allocation Meeting

BASE, 5:30 p.m.

AA Meeting

Big Sky Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Screening: The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez

The Waypoint, 8 p.m.

Wednesday June 7

AA Meeting

Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.

Summer Farmers Market Opening Day

Big Sky Town Center, 5 p.m.

Trivia Night

The Waypoint, 8 p.m.

Thursday June 8

Al-Anon Meeting

Big Sky Chapel, 4 p.m.

Eighth Grade Graduation

The Waypoint, 3:30 p.m.

Resort Tax Allocation Meeting

BASE, 5:30 p.m.

AA Meeting

Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.

Live Music: Picking Pears—an Original Banjo/Ukulele Band

Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday June 9

Big Sky School District Last Day of School Academic Year

Town Clean Up

Len Hill Park, 3 p.m.

Free Outdoor Flag Football

Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.

Karaoke Night

The Waypoint, 9 p.m.

Live Music: Sam Vega—Experimental Rock & Roll

Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday June 10

AA Meeting

Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.

Big Sky Resort Summer Season Opening Day

Big Sky Resort, 9 a.m.

St Joseph’s Mass

Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.

Live Music: Alex Robilotta Trio

The Waypoint, 8 p.m.

Live Music: Take a Chance b2b Hawd Hittah—House Music

Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Sunday June 11

St Joseph’s Mass

Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.

All Saints Mass

Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.

Interdenominational Service

Soldiers Chapel, 11 a.m.

Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service

Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Screening: Throwback Movies

The Waypoint, 8 p.m.