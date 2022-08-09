Exposed pipeline creates hazard, closures on Stillwater River

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

BILLINGS – Fish, Wildlife and Parks has closed the Stillwater River to all watercraft between Absaroka Fishing Access Site and the confluence of the Rosebud River, which is just upstream of Jeffreys Landing FAS.

Working closely with Stillwater County commissioners, FWP is providing an emergency closure of the area until further notice. The closure will begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. The closure is for watercraft on the river, no other river access is impacted.

An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it. Low water levels have reduced the width of the river and is now forcing floaters to go over the pipeline twice and into a debris pile on the lower portion that could potentially cause injury or drowning.

The pipeline company is working on a solution.