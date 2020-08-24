Fire closes road in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – The Lone Star Fire burning near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park has caused temporary road closures. The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb closed temporarily on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. due to smoke and the road remains closed as of Monday, Aug. 24.

A lightning-ignited wildfire was reported on Saturday, August 22, at 5:15 p.m. about three miles south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. As of Saturday evening, the fire was estimated at 300 acres and not burning towards Old Faithful. Currently, staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction.

Additional closures due to this fire include Backcountry campsites OA1, OA2, and OA3 and Lone Star Geyser Trail.

Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park this past week and fire danger is very high. Campfires in the backcountry are currently not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions. For up-to-date road information visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.