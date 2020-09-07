Hunter attacked by bear in Big Sky

By Brandon Walker EBS STAFF

Joe O’Connor contributed to the reporting on this story.

BIG SKY – A bear attack was reported on the morning of Sept. 7 just after 7 a.m. The 69-year-old male victim is in stable condition with serious bite marks on his shoulder and hip, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin. The victim is receiving treatment for his injuries at the Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center.

The victim was located around Flattop Mountain by Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue along with a sheriff’s office deputy, the Big Sky Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol and security from the Yellowstone Club.

The attack occurred while the victim was hunting after coming upon a sow bear that had cubs and in proximity to the area that an acquaintance of the victim successfully harvested a game animal recently.