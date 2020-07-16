Health department postpones meeting, confirms 23 new COVID cases today

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – On July 16, the Gallatin City-County Health Department announced that their special meeting, originally scheduled for Friday at 7 a.m., would be postponed. A press release stated that pushing back the meeting was necessary to give adequate public notice so that the county rule does not conflict with any state directive issued by the governor.

According to the press release, public comments received prior to today will still be considered by the board, written public comment will continue to be accepted, and the board will accept public comment during the virtual meeting via video or phone access. The meeting has yet to be rescheduled.

“The public should also know that regardless of the Board’s actions, the governor’s directive on face coverings remains in effect and all residents of and visitors to Gallatin County should abide by those requirements to wear face coverings in certain public settings,” the statement reads.

GCCHD also issued an update today that as of 12 p.m. on July 16, Gallatin County had 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases up to 140 and the cumulative total up to 552.