Housing trust seeks feedback through survey

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Community Housing Trust is currently soliciting feedback from local employers and employees through its 2022 community-wide housing survey. The nonprofit intends to use responses to inform decisions on current and future housing projects in Big Sky.

“This is our best tool to gauge demand and need from within the community of where the housing trust can best direct its efforts moving forward and also how we can best utilize the tools we have coming online,” said David O’Connor, executive director of the housing trust.

The trust currently has two active surveys: one for employers and one for employees. O’Connor said the housing trust hopes to cast a broad net with the employee survey—it’s not only for current employees living in Big Sky, but perhaps for prospective employees, or those currently employed in Big Sky who don’t have local housing.

O’Connor said the last survey of this kind was conducted in 2017. Much has changed in the last five years, he added, and this updated survey will provide a more current and accurate picture of housing demand and need throughout the community.

The housing trust is offering participants an opportunity to win a grocery gift card or a pass to The Wilson Hotel pool. The deadline to complete the survey is June 15.

“All of those concerns that we all have and express in the various different forums,” O’Connor said, “whether its sitting on barstools or in resort tax meetings … on what should be done, this is the way to communicate that to the people that might be able to effect change.”

Find more information about the survey here.