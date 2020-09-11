In photos: The Bridger Foothills Fire from the ground

It’s difficult to watch a mountain range so close and that was home to many, burn. Fire crews are working hard to fully contain the Bridger Foothills Fire after it ravaged more than 8,000 acres and 28 residences. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At its peak, 300 emergency personnel served in Bridger Canyon, protecting homes against gusting winds, low humidity and blazing temperatures—three firefighters had to deploy emergency shelters, the first time since 1950. EBS was at the scene of the fire on Thursday talking to fire personnel about their efforts and surveying the devastation. PHOTOS BY BRANDON WALKER