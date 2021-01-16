Incident at Gallatin County Law and Justice Center

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BOZEMAN – On Friday, Jan. 15, at 3:45 p.m., a male subject known to law enforcement drove his vehicle to the front steps of the Law and Justice Center in Bozeman and died by suicide with a firearm.

The incident was witnessed by civilian employees at the Law and Justice Center. The backseat of the vehicle contained an unusual package. Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad from Lewis and Clark County was contacted and will be on scene this evening to clear the vehicle.

At a later news release, interim Sheriff Dan Springer said it was determined that the unusual package was not a bomb. The vehicle has been cleared from the steps of the Law and Justice Center and the building is returning to normal business operations.

The name of the individual will not be released until the family is notified. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.