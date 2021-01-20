Joseph R. Biden sworn in as the 46th US President

EBS STAFF

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building, Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, looked out over a sea of American flags filling the National Mall instead of the usual crowds that traditionally flock to presidential inauguration ceremonies.

The 2021 inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris looked different from past years, lacking crowds, featuring heightened security and including attendees all sporting personal protective equipment. The president and vice president were sworn in shortly before noon EST and the president addressed the nation.

Montana politicians attending the event included U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Sen. John Tester.

Sen. Daines offered his congratulations to the president and vice president. “I look forward to working with the Biden administration when we can find common ground for the good of Montanans, but I will also vigorously work against their agenda when I think it will harm our great state.”

Sen. Tester released this statement regarding the inauguration:

“The peaceful transfer of power is the hallmark of our democracy, and it was a privilege to represent Montana at the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris. Now it’s time for Congress to come together and get things done for folks in Montana and across rural America. I will work closely with the new Administration—and I will hold them accountable—to make sure we quickly get this pandemic under control so we can reopen our economy and get Montanans back to work.”