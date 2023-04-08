Marty Pavelich Ice Rink closes for season

EBS STAFF

According to a social media post from Big Sky Community Organization’s BASE account, the Marty Pavelich Ice Rink reached the end of its “record season” on April 7.

The rink hosted Big Sky’s most expansive season ever for the Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association’s hockey program, another popular adult curling league, and open skate times for the community. In December, the rink was also dedicated to longtime local and hockey legend, Marty Pavelich.

The post added, “a special shout-out to Marco, Bill, Justin, and the rest of the maintenance team for set-up, break-down, working the chiller, flattening the ice, running the Zamboni, and generally keeping the rink and surrounding area in great shape.”