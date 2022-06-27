Connect with us

News

Moderate fire danger in Yellowstone National Park

Published

20 hours ago

on

GRAPHIC BY ADOBE STOCK.

FROM YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK PUBLIC AFFAIRS

  • The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now moderate. 
  • Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park. 
  • Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.   
  • Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
  • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.  
  • Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone. 

Related Topics:

The Outlaw Partners is a creative marketing, media and events company based in Big Sky, Montana.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

june, 2022

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X