Montana to receive COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/3/20

Nearly nine months after the first COVID-19 case arrived in the state, Montana is on-track to receive its first shipment of a vaccine for the virus, according to the Billings Gazette, possibly as early as Dec. 15. The initial delivery would consist of 9,750 doses and according to Montana’s vaccine distribution plan, would first go to healthcare workers as well as residents of assisted living facilities. At a Dec. 2 press conference, Gov. Steve Bullock said that following the first delivery, the state can expect 15,000 to 20,000 more doses soon after the Moderna vaccine is approved, with the goal of having 30,000 Montanans vaccinated before the end of the year. According to the distribution plan, most Montanans should have widespread access to the COVID-19 vaccine by summer of 2021.