Montanans prefer to vote by mail, study reveals

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/7/20

The University of Montana’s Big Sky Poll studied 517 Montanans in an effort to collect data about how and why they engage in public policy. The study revealed that while many feel physical polling places are indeed safe, even in times of COVID-19, 66 percent of them would rather cast a vote by mail than in person. Data also revealed that 50 percent would be more likely to vote if they were provided with a supplementary voting guide along with their ballot, and 48 percent suggested a reminder telling voters when and where to cast their ballots for each election. “As Montana continues to navigate the implications of COVID-19, our results provide timely perspectives for state decision-makers to craft public policies in response to these times,” said Sara Rinfret, co-director of UM’s Big Sky Poll.