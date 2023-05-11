More Yellowstone roads to open Friday, weather allowing

EBS STAFF

Four more seasonal sections of roads in Yellowstone National Park are scheduled to open on Friday morning if weather allows.

The roads slated for opening are: the stretch from the South Entrance to West Thumb, from West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass), from West Thumb to Lake Village, and from Tower-Roosevelt to Tower Fall, according to a park release.

Forecasted weather is relatively mild for the spring, with highs in West Yellowstone expected to reach the mid-50s on Friday and a small chance of storms and wind over the weekend. Inside the Yellowstone boundaries, Thursday night could see upwards of 6 inches of snow falling above 9,000 feet inside the park, according to the National Weather Service.

Yellowstone officials recommend that visitors check park road conditions online ahead of their visit, as road improvement projects could cause delays. Temporary closures due to late spring storms can also pop up, as high elevation areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions.

The release also reminds visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other wildlife. The severe winter has stressed and weakened animals like bison, elk and moose and the spring is often the most difficult part of the year for them to endure, as they work to build energy reserves back up.

The last major park road to open is the stretch from Canyon Village to Tower Fall (Dunraven Pass), which is scheduled to open May 26.