MSU nursing students provide essential work during pandemic

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/5/21

Nursing students from Montana State University’s five campuses have been hard at work throughout the pandemic, providing essential services across the state. Students have been tasked with administering COVID-19 vaccines, providing relief at critical access hospitals, working as contact tracers and helping in testing labs. “I’m so proud of our College of Nursing students for their extraordinary efforts,” said Sarah Shannon, dean of the MSU College of Nursing in an MSU news service release. “They’ve collectively proven to be an important asset across the state to health care organizations, public health departments and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services as we’ve all grappled with the pandemic.”