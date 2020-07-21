MSU’s fall convocation to proceed with social distancing in place

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/21/20

“An Evening with Sarah Vowell” is a part of Montana State University’s Convocation and the formal welcome of the next incoming class. Vowell, who graduated from MSU in 1993 with a degree in modern languages and literatures, is a New York Times bestselling author of seven nonfiction books—her book “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States” will be MSU’s 2020 summer read. She also voiced the character Violet in both of Pixar’s “Incredibles” films and was a contributing editor of the public radio show “This American Life.” MSU’s fall Convocation will take place Aug. 27 in Bobcat Stadium with a limited number of seats, and live streamed for remote viewing.