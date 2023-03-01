New name, same Independent 

By Jack Reaney STAFF WRITER

Facing legal pressure, Big Sky’s movie theater, bar and community event center will undergo a re-brand without changing any staff, products or programming.

Effective in early March, the Independent will become “the Waypoint,” according to a press release. Ownership received “a notice of federal trademark protection” from a live music and entertainment provider by the same name, located in San Francisco. The Independent chose to comply to avoid “a potentially long and expensive legal battle,” Ruth White, general manager, stated in the release. The team decided on “the Big Sky Waypoint” or “the Waypoint” for short, and the rebrand will take place on Monday with updated website and social media handles.

The Independent’s new logo matches its existing style. PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH WHITE

“We looked long and hard for a name that captured the essence of what we are trying to provide: a meeting point and a place for the Big Sky Community to gather for entertainment, food and beverage,” White stated.

White told EBS the atmosphere and feel will not change, adding that it’s simply a name change. Previously Lone Peak Cinema, it was named “the Independent” in January 2022. White confirmed that they attempted to rebrand as “The Indy,” but the West Coast venue claimed to also use that nickname.

The Waypoint’s Mediterranean restaurant inside will remain “the Perch.”

The Waypoint will continue to partner with the arts council to show outdoor films on Tuesday, among other events including trivia each Wednesday, throwback films each Thursday, concert-films in the theater each Friday and live music each Saturday, White said.