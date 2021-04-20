New sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is introducing a new, easier way to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine clinics hosted by the county. Starting April 20, Gallatin County residents can simply visit healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines and find links to sign up for specific times in upcoming clinics.

This page will be updated with links to new clinics as vaccines are available and clinics are scheduled. The GCCHD was previously having residents interested in our clinics sign up on an online waitlist, then contacting them directly when appointments were available.

Since April 1, more than 15,000 people signed up on that wait list, and GCCHD staff has successfully invited over 95 percent of those folks to appointments. Staff will continue working through that list to make sure everyone who signed up receives an invitation to an appointment.

Anyone 16 years old and older is eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are safe, effective and readily available from multiple providers throughout Gallatin County. Getting your COVID vaccine is quick, easy and free. Now is the time to get your appointment! The GCCHD also encourages people to help their loved ones and neighbors sign up for appointments.

People who need help getting appointments can also call our COVID-19 Call Center at 406-548-0123. The Call Center is currently open six days a week, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other providers of the COVID-19 vaccine in Gallatin County can be found here. The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.