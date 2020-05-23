PPE reopening bundles available for Big Sky businesses

BIG SKY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

BIG SKY – Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the busiest of the year in Big Sky as recreationists from near and far come for some mountain air and early-season golf. In anticipation of these visitors, and in response to Gov. Steve Bullock’s announcement of a June 1 Phase 2 reopening, TEAM Big Sky delivered PPE reopening bundles to Big Sky businesses.

Made possible by the Chamber of Commerce, Visit Big Sky and Big Sky Town Center, these reopening bundles include masks, gloves, sanitizer and stickers for the floors of shops, indicating a six-foot distance for customers.

At a per bundle price of $150, the Big Sky Chamber and Visit Big Sky decided to dedicate $10,000 from the Big Sky Save Small Business Relief Fund to provide micro grant recipients and other small businesses these products for free. These businesses are already struggling to survive so the additional cost of PPE and other sanitation products to reopen should not add to that financial strain. Special thanks to Josh Treasure at Roxy’s for securing these items at cost, bundling and delivering them to businesses this past Friday.

The chamber continues to work with partners like Big Sky Town Center to refine communications around our community’s expectations of our residents and visitors alike, to practice sanitary behaviors and safe social distancing when patronizing Big Sky businesses.