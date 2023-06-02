Rush Hour: TIGER grant work to begin Monday

EBS STAFF

After a few weeks of weather-related delays, Big Sky’s much-anticipated TIGER grant road work will begin on Monday, June 5.

A Friday morning text message update states, “Construction will begin the week of June 5. Drivers can expect single-lane closure and flaggers near Little Coyote Rd,” referring to Little Coyote’s eastern junction near the Meadow Village.

Anyone can sign up for weekly text updates by texting MT64PROJECT to 41411.

Construction on Montana Highway 64 (Lone Mountain Trail) will run through October, completing a series of scheduled projects between U.S. Highway 191 and Big Sky Resort. Drivers should expect delays up to 20 minutes at peak times.

Questions and comments can be emailed to Kristine Fife, public relations representative for the project. The MDT’s project hotline can also be reached at 406-207-4484, during regular business hours.

Weekly construction updates will be posted on the project website.